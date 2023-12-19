Bowls Australia Recognized for Best Coverage of Disability Sport

Bowls Australia (BA) has been nominated for the prestigious Best Coverage of Sport with a Disability award at the 2023 Australian Sports Commission (ASC) Media Awards. The nomination acknowledges BA’s outstanding work in providing top-notch coverage across various platforms, including their website, social media, live streaming of Rinkside events, and podcasts such as The Right Line, Without Bias, and The Bowls Show.

The category boasts a record number of entries, making BA’s nomination all the more significant. They are up against tough competition, including the defending winner Matt Carmichael from the Seven Network, Kieran Pender from The Guardian, and The Pacific Sports Show on ABC Pacific for their coverage of the Oceania Para Badminton Championships.

With a commitment to promoting the inclusivity and excellence of disability bowls, BA’s media team has tirelessly championed the sport’s significance. CEO Matthew Kennedy expressed his delight at the recognition, emphasizing BA’s continued dedication to showcasing the incredible talent and achievements of para bowlers.

Bowls Australia has already demonstrated their commitment to providing excellent coverage, with events such as the Para Nationals in Perth and the 2023 World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast receiving extensive attention. These events showcased the importance of para bowls, with thrilling finals at Club Helensvale and the Australian Jackaroos securing the inaugural Overall Para Trophy.

Looking ahead, Bowls Australia aims to further expand their coverage of para bowls, ensuring accessibility across all their platforms. The winner of the Best Coverage of Sport with a Disability award will be announced at a ceremony in Melbourne on February 21, 2024, where BA hopes to emerge victorious amidst tough competition.

In conclusion, Bowls Australia’s nomination stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional coverage of disability sport. Their efforts contribute to making para bowls more accessible and demonstrating the outstanding achievements of para bowlers nationwide.