Akron Zips and Bowling Green Falcons Set for Mid-American East Battle

The Akron Zips and the Bowling Green Falcons are preparing to go head-to-head in an exciting Mid-American East battle on October 21st. The game will take place at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, with kick-off scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Akron enters the game hoping to break a five-game losing streak on the road. Unfortunately for the Zips, their last game resulted in a 17-10 loss to Central Michigan. On the other hand, Bowling Green is riding high after securing a 24-14 victory over Buffalo. The Falcons showcased a strong team effort, with standout performances from players like Camden Orth, who rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown, and PaSean Wimberly, who had a punt return touchdown.

The victory improved Bowling Green’s season record to 3-4, while Akron’s loss left them with a record of 1-6. Despite their recent struggles, Akron has managed to cover the spread in their last three encounters with Bowling Green, making them an intriguing bet for some fans.

In their previous meeting in October 2022, Bowling Green edged out Akron with a narrow 31-28 win. Akron will be relieved to know that quarterback Matt McDonald, who had an impressive performance in that game, will not be playing this time. Both teams will be eager to see if the outcome will be different this time around.

According to the latest college football odds, Bowling Green enters the game as a significant 7.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is set at 39.5. SportsLine’s advanced computer model offers college football picks for this game and every other matchup.

Looking back at the series history, Bowling Green has emerged victorious in five out of their last eight games against Akron. Their most recent encounter took place in October 2022, resulting in a close 31-28 win for Bowling Green.

