New Title: Bowhunter’s Strategic Approach Pays off with Unique Trophy Buck

Bowhunter’s Strategic Approach Pays off with Unique Trophy Buck

South Dakota bowhunter Shauna Woodward recently achieved a long-awaited success during the deer rut season as she harvested a unique palmated whitetail buck known as “Moose”. The trophy buck had made appearances on Woodward’s family-owned ranch since 2021, but it was the 2022 season that showcased its true magnificence.

Woodward, along with her husband, had noticed that the bucks in the region were affected a severe drought, resulting in brittle and broken antlers. Moose, too, had experienced this setback. However, as the rut approached in 2022, Moose’s antlers grew larger and more robust.

With a strategic mindset, Woodward positioned herself in a blind near the cedar trees where Moose and other bucks were known to chase does. Patience was key as she observed the deer activity from a distance, waiting for the perfect opportunity to present itself.

On November 13, during a mid-morning glassing session, Woodward spotted an antler tip coming over a hill and recognized Moose from around 50 yards away. Although she couldn’t take a shot with her bow at that moment, she watched as Moose followed a smaller buck into the cedar trees.

Quickly and carefully, Woodward relocated to an elevated blind near the cedars. From this new vantage point, she witnessed other bucks running does through the cover. As they moved closer to her, hidden in the dense cedar grove, Woodward prepared for Moose’s arrival.

After a series of intense moments, Moose emerged from the trees, trailing a doe. Woodward skillfully made her shot, although slightly imperfect, and the arrow passed through the deer. Subsequently, Woodward patiently waited before returning to the spot to ensure a swift and ethical conclusion to the hunt.

Upon inspection, Woodward discovered Moose lying dead approximately 80 yards from where it was hit. The buck, estimated to be around 6.5 years old, exhibited a well-preserved palmated rack with at least a dozen points.

For Woodward, the true reward lies not in the measurements or score, but in the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to growing and managing bucks on their ranch. Moreover, she treasures the opportunity to pass on the ethical hunting tradition to her children and grandchildren, ensuring that future generations can experience the joy and responsibility of engaging in this time-honored practice.