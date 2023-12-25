Bournvita Responds to Consumer Concerns and Reduces Sugar Content

Following growing concerns raised consumers and backed influencer Revant Himatsingka, Cadbury’s Bournvita has taken steps to reduce its sugar content. The popular health drink brand has decreased the amount of added sugar 14.4% after facing intense backlash on social media.

Himatsingka, known as “Food Pharmer” on social media, released a viral video earlier this year accusing Bournvita of deceptive marketing practices. The video went on to spark a heated online debate and prompt legal action, ultimately leading to a reevaluation of the product’s formulation.

In his video, Himatsingka highlighted the high sugar content in Bournvita and criticized the brand for promoting itself as a health drink despite these levels. The influencer’s claims gained traction and caught the attention of consumers and prominent personalities, including actor-politician Paresh Rawal and former cricketer and politician Kirti Azad.

Bournvita initially rejected Himatsingka’s accusations, dismissing his video as “unscientific” and defending their product’s nutritional value. The brand maintained that Bournvita contained 7.5 grams of added sugar per serving, which was below the recommended intake for children.

However, the influencer’s message resonated with a nutrition body composed of eight doctors and nutritionists. They supported Himatsingka’s claims and refuted Bournvita’s assertion that the video was “unscientific.” This led to the government intervening sending a legal notice to the company.

As a result of the mounting pressure and legal notice from the authorities, Bournvita chose to take action. The brand has reduced its sugar content and released new packaging featuring the revised ingredients. Himatsingka celebrated this as a “victory” in a video and accompanying post, emphasizing the power of social media in shaping company practices.

While Bournvita has taken steps to address the concerns raised consumers, Himatsingka warned other companies against falsely marketing their products. The influencer urged companies to improve their products and marketing strategies, rather than resorting to legal action against consumers who bring attention to these issues.

It is evident that consumer voices hold significant power in influencing companies and driving positive change. This case serves as a reminder for both consumers and brands that open dialogue and a proactive approach can lead to improvements in product formulation and marketing practices.