Preview: Bournemouth face Burnley in a crucial Premier League encounter

Bournemouth will clash with Burnley in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The Cherries currently find themselves in a challenging position, sitting at the 19th spot in the league table without a single victory to their name. On the other hand, Burnley is not faring much better, occupying the 18th position with just one win from their nine league games.

Despite their struggles, Bournemouth has shown glimpses of promise, primarily in their attacking play. They have managed to score nine goals this season, but their defensive frailties have been their downfall, as they have conceded a staggering 20 goals in just nine matches. Burnley, coming off a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Brentford, has also struggled defensively, having conceded a league-high 23 goals.

To catch all the action of this crucial encounter, viewers can tune in to Peacock for live streaming in the US. If you’re unable to access Peacock, don’t worry! You can stay updated on all the live updates and key moments of the game right here on GOAL.

FAQs

Q: When is the Bournemouth vs Burnley match?

A: The match is scheduled to take place on October 28 at 10:00 am EST at the Vitality Stadium.

Q: How can I watch the Bournemouth vs Burnley match online?

A: Fans in the US can stream the game on Peacock. Alternatively, you can stay updated with live updates on GOAL.

Q: Who is missing from the Bournemouth and Burnley squads due to injuries?

A: Bournemouth is facing several injury concerns, with players like Tyler Adams, Emiliano Marcondes, Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, and Chris Mepham all unavailable. Burnley, on the other hand, will be without Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Darlo Churlinov, Vitinho, and Hjalmar Ekdal.

Q: What is the head-to-head record between Bournemouth and Burnley?

A: Burnley has won two of their last three encounters against Bournemouth in all competitions, with each game featuring them scoring at least two goals.

[Source: GOAL]