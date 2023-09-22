Top New Movies to Watch This Weekend

Ready for a weekend movie marathon? We’ve rounded up some of the most notable releases new to streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) platforms. From raunchy comedies to thrilling sci-fi horror, there’s something for everyone. Here are the highlights:

New on VOD

Bottoms: This raunchy high school comedy stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. It’s now available to rent and promises plenty of laughs.

New on Netflix

The Machine: Starring comedian Bert Kreischer and Mark Hamill, this action comedy is based on Kreischer’s viral story about a wild trip to Russia. Now, 23 years later, he finds himself kidnapped in an elaborate revenge scheme.

Spy Kids: Armageddon: The popular Spy Kids franchise returns with a new entry. This time, the new spy kids, played Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, must stop a computer virus from taking over the world.

New on Hulu

Sanctuary: This erotic thriller follows the story of a wealthy hotel scion and his dominatrix. As their relationship takes a surprising turn, they both confront their own insecurities.

No One Will Save You: Kaitlyn Dever stars in this sci-fi horror thriller about a socially anxious shut-in whose home is invaded extraterrestrials. She must confront her past and fight for survival.

Bad Axe: This documentary film explores the world of competitive axe throwing, following the journey of athletes as they compete in the sport.

Get cozy and start streaming these exciting new movies this weekend!

Sources:

– Bottoms: VOD rental

– The Machine: Netflix

– Spy Kids: Armageddon: Netflix

– Sanctuary: Hulu

– No One Will Save You: Hulu

– Bad Axe: Hulu