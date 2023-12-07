Dolphins Show Remarkable Sensitivity to Electric Fields, Surpassing Platypus

A groundbreaking study conducted the University of Rostock has revealed that bottlenose dolphins possess impressive sensitivity to electric fields. The research found that some dolphins can detect weak electric direct current (DC) fields as faint as 2.4 microvolts per centimeter, surpassing the measured capacities of platypus. While not as electrically receptive as sharks and rays, this newfound ability suggests that electroreceptivity plays a more crucial role in dolphins’ survival than previously thought.

Researchers discovered that dolphins have small pits rich in nerve endings, known as vibrissal crypts, on their face. These structures enable dolphins to detect weak electric fields, aiding their navigation and prey detection. Surprisingly, even dolphins inhabiting clearer waters have retained this sensitivity, suggesting its usefulness in various environments.

To study their electrosensitivity, two female dolphins, Dolly and Donna, from Nuremberg Zoo, were trained to detect and respond to electric fields. Each dolphin placed its nose in a headpiece with electrodes that produced weak electric fields in the surrounding water. The field strength was gradually decreased, and the dolphins demonstrated remarkable success rates. Donna proved particularly sensitive, detecting fields as low as 2.4 µV cm−1.

Interestingly, the study also found that dolphins were less adept at detecting alternating current (AC) fields compared to DC fields. They required field strengths up to 10 times higher at 1 Hz and struggled even more at higher frequencies.

The significance of this electroreceptivity lies in its potential role in prey detection and orientation. Dolphins can use electric fields to locate fish and crustaceans that produce ion flows, providing valuable information when other senses are hindered. Some fish rely so heavily on electric fields that they generate their own weak electric discharges.

Electroreception has evolved multiple times across different branches of the animal kingdom, but among mammals, it is known in platypus, echidnas, and certain dolphins. This finds a particular curiosity considering dolphins’ renowned echolocation abilities.

The research suggests that dolphins employ a multi-modal approach to perceive the world, integrating sight, sound, smell, taste, touch, echolocation, and electrosensitivity. While echolocation is used for detecting prey at a distance, the detection of electric fields allows dolphins to excel in close-range interactions.

This study unveils a fascinating aspect of dolphins’ sensory capabilities and highlights the complexity of their adaptation to diverse environments.