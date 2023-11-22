Valtteri Bottas Extends Warm Welcome to Former Colleague on Social Media

Finland’s talented Alfa Romeo driver, Valtteri Bottas, recently took to Instagram to extend a warm welcome to his former Mercedes colleague, James Vowles, who is now the Team Principal at Williams. The intriguing twist in this social media interaction added a touch of nostalgia for fans and followers alike.

In his first post on the popular platform, Vowles introduced himself to the Instagram community. Bottas, quick to respond, decided to reminisce on their time together at Mercedes, injecting a humorous throwback message: “James, It’s Valtteri. Welcome to Instagram.” This light-hearted comment instantly struck a chord with fans who were familiar with the duo’s past exchanges over team radio.

During their stint at Mercedes, Vowles often had the pivotal task of issuing instructions to Bottas over the team radio, commonly introducing himself with the iconic phrase: “Valtteri, it’s James…” This phrase had become somewhat immortalized within their shared history and endeared the two to fans across the motorsports world.

This unexpected exchange on social media illustrates the enduring bond between Bottas and Vowles, even after parting ways professionally. It also serves as a reminder of the close-knit relationships that often develop within racing teams, where communication plays a crucial role in achieving success.

