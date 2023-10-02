Network Promoting Disinformation Targeting Irish TikTok Users Discovered and Removed

A network that aimed to spread disinformation to Irish TikTok users in order to escalate social conflict has been uncovered and eliminated TikTok, the popular social media platform. This discovery was made as part of TikTok’s commitment to combat disinformation, which includes reporting such activities to the European Commission under a newly adopted code of conduct. While the network was based in Ireland, details about its origins and individuals involved have not been disclosed the company.

Disinformation, a term used to describe false or misleading information intentionally spread, has become a concerning issue on social media platforms. As Naomi O’Leary, European correspondent for the Irish Times, explains, disinformation can have detrimental effects on society polarizing opinions, promoting division, and undermining trust in reliable sources of information.

Efforts to combat disinformation are challenging due to the resistance of some users to fact-checking measures. Disinformation spreads rapidly on platforms like TikTok, where short-form videos go viral and reach wide audiences quickly. Users may be inclined to share content without verifying its accuracy, especially when it aligns with their preexisting beliefs or emotions.

TikTok’s actions in discovering and removing the network targeting Irish users are a step forward in the fight against disinformation. By reporting such instances and taking action to eliminate them, tech platforms are working to preserve the integrity of their networks and protect their user base from the harmful effects of disinformation.

Overall, the issue of disinformation on social media requires ongoing vigilance and collaborative efforts from both technology companies and users. Fact-checking, critical thinking, and responsible sharing of information are crucial for maintaining a healthy and informed online environment.

Source: The Irish Times, European Commission