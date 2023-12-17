Kim Taehyung’s Social Media Impact as a Brand Ambassador

Summary:

Since his appointment as the global ambassador for luxury brand Celine and jewelry brand Cartier, Kim Taehyung, also known as V from BTS, has made a significant impact on social media engagement and sales for both brands. His promotional campaign posts on the brands’ Instagram accounts have received millions of likes, making him an influential figure in the fashion and jewelry industry.

Kim Taehyung’s ambassadorial journey began in March 2023 when he was announced as the global ambassador for Celine. He actively participated in the brand’s promotional campaign, attending events and posting pictures of himself wearing their winter wear on his Instagram. His posts alone have garnered a total of 2 million likes out of 8 million on Celine’s Instagram account.

In July 2023, he was also announced as the ambassador for Cartier. Following this announcement, the idol shared photos of himself sporting the Cartier Panther Necklace in 18k yellow gold. The necklace quickly sold out, causing the brand’s website to crash due to high demand. Kim Taehyung’s posts on Cartier’s Instagram have received 7 million likes out of a total of 13 million.

Not only has Kim Taehyung’s association with these brands resulted in increased sales, but it has also significantly enhanced their social media presence. Fans have expressed their pride in his global influence and power, recognizing him as an icon and attributing the brands’ success to his ambassadorial role. The impact of his posts on both brands’ Instagram accounts has solidified his position as a key figure in the fashion and jewelry industry.

While fans celebrate Kim Taehyung’s achievements as a brand ambassador, they will also have to bid him farewell temporarily. He began his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Kim Namjoon, and is expected to be discharged in 2025. During his absence, fans will eagerly await his return and anticipate what other remarkable partnerships and projects await him in the future.