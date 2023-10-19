Boston Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearm Possession on Snapchat

A 22-year-old Boston resident, Dumari Shakur Scarlett-Dixon, has admitted to illegally possessing firearms while under house arrest, according to the Department of Justice (DoJ). Scarlett-Dixon, a member of the Heath Street gang, used the social media platform Snapchat to post images and videos of firearms, attracting the attention of law enforcement authorities.

Scarlett-Dixon made these Snapchat posts from his grandmother’s residence in Weymouth, where he was serving his house arrest sentence. These posts ultimately led to his downfall, as authorities became aware of his activities and launched an investigation.

In September of 2021, a search of Scarlett-Dixon’s room uncovered a semi-automatic pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, and marijuana. These findings further solidified the case against him.

The investigation and identification of Scarlett-Dixon as a gang member were carried out as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Strike Force Initiative. The OCDETF is a collaborative effort involving various agencies that focuses on targeting major drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and international criminal organizations.

Scarlett-Dixon now faces severe consequences for his actions. He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for the unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition, and drug use. The U.S. District Court has scheduled his sentencing for January 11, 2024.

This case serves as a reminder that law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring social media platforms for illegal activities. Criminals should be cautious about what they post online, as it can lead to their apprehension and prosecution.

Sources:

– Justice.gov

– Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)