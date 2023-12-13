Calgary-born Singer Tate McRae Finds Fans in the Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins, the leaders of the NHL’s Eastern Conference, are showing off their fandom for Canadian singer Tate McRae in a unique way. In a surprising twist, the team created their own rendition of McRae’s popular song “Greedy” and shared it on their TikTok account. The mesmerizing video featured several Bruins players, including defensemen, forwards, and goalie, showcasing their skills and creativity.

The unexpected collaboration caught the attention of McRae herself, who expressed her excitement commenting “hahaha this is amazing.” It seems that the Bruins’ connection to McRae goes beyond this viral video. The talented singer has a close association with the National Hockey League (NHL) and its players.

McRae’s brother, Tucker, is an aspiring hockey player who competes for the Okotok Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). Additionally, her ex-boyfriend, Cole Sillinger, is making his mark on the ice as a player for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

This isn’t the first time McRae’s name has been linked to the NHL. Earlier this year, she made an appearance in a promotional video for the league, where she sported jerseys from the Chicago Blackhawks, Las Vegas Golden Knights, and Seattle Kraken. Her hit song “Greedy” served as the background music for the clip, adding to the excitement.

The collaboration between the Bruins and McRae has sparked excitement among fans, leaving many wondering if there will be future crossovers between the NHL and the talented singer. It is clear that McRae has found a dedicated fan base within the Boston Bruins, and her music continues to resonate both on and off the ice.