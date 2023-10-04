Meta considers introducing paid subscriptions for Facebook and Instagram

Meta Platforms, the technology giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is considering a new feature that could have a significant impact on users in Europe. According to sources cited Reuters, the company is exploring the idea of introducing paid subscriptions for social media services, allowing users to access the platforms without advertisements.

The discussions at Meta revolve around various pricing options, with a potential monthly fee of €10 ($11.50) being the most realistic option. However, another source suggests that the price for mobile usage could be slightly higher at €13 ($15), as it would include a commission charged Apple’s and Google’s app stores.

Additionally, Meta is considering charging €6 ($6.90) for each additional connected account. For example, if a user wanted to use both Facebook and Instagram without ads, they would need to pay approximately €16 ($18.40) per month. These details were reported The Wall Street Journal, citing well-informed sources.

Reuters reports that Meta’s plan to introduce paid subscriptions is an attempt to comply with regulations set the European Union, which aim to limit the display of personalized ads to users who have not consented to them. A spokesperson for Meta stated that the company believes in free services supported targeted ads but is exploring options to ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

Compared to other subscription-based platforms, the potential fees for Facebook and Instagram are relatively low. For instance, Netflix’s basic subscription costs €7.99 ($9.20) per month, YouTube Premium is around €12 ($13.80), and Spotify Premium is €11 ($12.70) per month.

This move Meta reflects the company’s effort to adapt to changing regulations and explore alternative revenue models, while giving users the choice between free access with targeted ads or paid subscriptions for an ad-free experience.

Sources:

– Reuters