How to Stream Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Season 1 on Hulu & Crunchyroll

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Season 1 is available for streaming on popular platforms like Hulu and Crunchyroll. The series follows the life of Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, as he navigates the ninja academy and finds his path in the world. In the season finale, Boruto and his team come together to defeat a powerful alien threat, while Boruto gains a deeper understanding and appreciation for his father’s role as Hokage.

The main cast of Boruto includes Yuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki, Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha, Ryuchi Kijima as Mitsuki, Hidenori Takahashi as Konohamaru Sarutobi, Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha, Chie Nakamura as Sakura Uchiha, and Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake.

To stream Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Season 1 on Hulu, you can visit Hulu.com/welcome and select “Start Your Free Trial.” Hulu offers different subscription plans, including $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (with ads) or $14.99 per month (no ads). Users can access Hulu’s streaming library with commercials or choose the ad-free premium option. Hulu also offers bundles with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as Live TV plans with live TV channels.

Crunchyroll is another streaming platform where you can watch Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Season 1. Simply go to CrunchyRoll.com and choose from the available payment plans, starting at $7.99 per month for the Fan plan. The Fan plan allows users to stream the entire library ad-free, watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan, and read digital manga. There are also Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan plans that offer additional benefits like offline viewing, discounts on purchases, and exclusive merchandise.

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time, so it’s always best to check with the platforms themselves for the most up-to-date information.

Sources:

– The information provided was correct at the time of writing.