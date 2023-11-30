Facing New Competitors: Football’s Shift Towards Entertainment

Carsten Cramer, the newly appointed CEO of Borussia Dortmund, recently shared his insightful perspective on the evolving landscape of modern football. In an interview with NZZ, Cramer challenged the notion that traditional European rivals like Real Madrid are the club’s true competition, particularly from an economic standpoint.

While acknowledging the significance of culture, tradition, and history in football, Cramer emphasized the need for the sport to evolve and attract the new generation. Surprisingly, he mentioned that the club’s true rival is not a fellow football powerhouse, but rather unexpected competitors like Netflix or other leisure activities. Cramer’s statement reflects a growing concern among football executives about the shifting interests and preferences of fans.

Cramer’s views struck a chord with Gerard Pique, who echoed the sentiment during a recent forum. Pique emphasized that football needs to embrace its role as entertainment and adapt accordingly. With people dedicating increasing amounts of time to platforms like Netflix and social networks, football must compete for their attention and leisure hours. This realization stands at odds with the traditional notion of football as a timeless, decelerating element steeped in history and rituals.

The concept of football facing competition from new entertainment platforms was first introduced Florentino Perez during his controversial proposal for the Super League. Despite initial skepticism, more and more executives at the highest levels of club football are recognizing the data that supports this perspective. The next 5-10 years could very well bring significant changes and adaptations to football, whether traditional fans agree with them or not.

As football grapples with its evolving landscape, clubs and organizations must find innovative ways to engage with the new generation. The focus will likely shift towards providing entertainment value, appealing to the changing interests and preferences of fans. By embracing these transformations, football can ensure its continued relevance and appeal in an increasingly digital and competitive world.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Carsten Cramer?

Carsten Cramer is the CEO of Borussia Dortmund, a professional football club based in Germany.

Q: What did Carsten Cramer suggest in his interview?

Cramer suggested that big European rivals like Real Madrid are not Borussia Dortmund’s true competition from an economic standpoint. Instead, he emphasized the need for football to adapt and attract the new generation, considering entertainment platforms like Netflix as potential rivals.

Q: What did Gerard Pique say about football’s competition?

Gerard Pique echoed Carsten Cramer’s views, stating that football’s rival is not Real Madrid but rather entertainment platforms like Netflix and social networks. He emphasized the need for football to evolve and compete for people’s leisure hours.

Q: How are football executives responding to this perspective?

Initially introduced Florentino Perez during the Super League proposal, the concept of football facing competition from entertainment platforms is gaining traction among executives at the highest level of club football. Despite potential disagreement among traditional fans, more and more executives are recognizing the need for football to adapt and evolve.