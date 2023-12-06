Boris Johnson Faces Delay in Providing WhatsApp Messages to Covid Inquiry

The ongoing Covid Inquiry has hit another roadblock as former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails to hand over vital WhatsApp messages from the first lockdown period. Johnson, who is scheduled to give evidence before the inquiry, has cited technical issues as the reason for the delay. However, he denies deleting any messages.

The missing messages, spanning from February to June 2020, could potentially shed light on the decision-making processes during the critical early stages of the pandemic. The inquiry panel, led Lady Hallet, aims to review the government’s actions and evaluate the effectiveness of the measures implemented.

A spokesperson for Johnson clarified that the former prime minister has cooperated fully with the inquiry’s disclosure process, submitting numerous documents totaling several hundred pages. They added that the technical team is responsible for addressing the retrieval issue, suggesting that it is not a deliberate act of withholding information.

The delay in providing the WhatsApp messages follows a previous incident where Johnson was instructed to stop using his mobile phone due to security concerns. Initially, he claimed to have forgotten the passcode, but after assistance from technical experts, he regained access.

With the likes of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Johnson’s ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings already giving evidence, the focus now turns to Johnson’s testimony. Cummings previously alleged that Johnson preferred to prioritize the economy over implementing stricter restrictions, allegedly stating that he would rather “let the bodies pile high.” Johnson vehemently denies these accusations.

As the Covid Inquiry continues, the absence of crucial WhatsApp messages raises questions about transparency and accountability concerning the government’s decision-making process during the early days of the pandemic.