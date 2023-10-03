The UK Covid-19 Inquiry Begins: Scrutinizing Political Decision Making during the Pandemic

The next phase of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is set to examine the political decision making surrounding lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. This investigation will focus on the government’s actions between January 2020 and February 2022, as they navigated through the crisis and eventually lifted the final Covid restrictions in England.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be a central figure under scrutiny during this phase of the inquiry. The investigation, titled “core UK decision-making and political governance,” will gather evidence from ministers, government officials, expert advisers, and health officials, including members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), civil servants, and representatives from the NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care, and the now-defunct Public Health England.

The inquiry will pay close attention to the decisions made Boris Johnson and his cabinet. Particularly significant evidence will include the examination of WhatsApp messages exchanged Johnson and other key figures. Additionally, specific hearings will be held for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to discuss strategic and overarching issues in those regions.

The public hearings for this phase of the inquiry will commence at Dorland House in London on Tuesday. Opening statements will be read on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, followed testimonies from representatives of bereaved families’ groups and various experts on Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and Friday.

This phase of the inquiry is expected to last for 35 days, spanning from October 3rd to December 14th, as the UK seeks to gain a comprehensive understanding of the decision-making processes during the pandemic.

