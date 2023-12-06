Boris Johnson Faces Criticism for Ignoring Early Warnings on Covid

A bombshell revelation has emerged concerning Boris Johnson’s handling of the Covid pandemic in early 2020. WhatsApp messages have shown that the former Prime Minister was warned his adviser, Dominic Cummings, that the virus was likely out of control and would “sweep the world.” Despite this warning, Johnson proceeded to go on a 10-day holiday without receiving any briefings on the virus.

The messages, posted in a WhatsApp group including Johnson and his top aides, highlighted the urgent need for a briefing on the coronavirus situation. Lord Lister, the No10 chief-of-staff, acknowledged the importance of communication and the need for a plan. Johnson himself agreed, indicating that he wished to discuss coronavirus communications the following day.

This revelation raises serious concerns about Johnson’s response to the early stages of the pandemic. Not only did he fail to attend a crucial COBRA meeting in which the Chief Medical Officer warned of the potential for a pandemic, but he also chose to go on holiday shortly after receiving warnings from his adviser. This decision resulted in him being out of the loop regarding the virus for a significant period of time, even though cases had already been detected in Britain.

Questions are being raised as to why Johnson was not adequately informed about the severity of the situation. The Prime Minister’s claim that he cannot provide a precise explanation for why the details of the COBRA meeting were not brought to his attention only intensifies the scrutiny.

This revelation has come to light as part of an ongoing inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic. Critics argue that these messages further highlight Johnson’s lack of leadership and failure to prioritize the safety and well-being of the British public. It remains to be seen how this revelation will impact public perception of the former Prime Minister and the conclusions drawn from the inquiry.