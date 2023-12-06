Technical Glitch Causes Disappearance of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp Messages

In a recent inquiry, it has been revealed that approximately 5,000 WhatsApp messages on Boris Johnson’s phone from January 30, 2020, to June 2020 were unavailable for review. The former prime minister attributed this loss of data to a technical glitch within the messaging app that occurred during that time period.

According to Mr. Johnson, it appears that the WhatsApp app experienced an issue where it went down temporarily and then came back up again. Unfortunately, during this process, all the messages exchanged between the period of downtime and the last backup were automatically erased. While he was unable to provide specific details on the exact cause, Mr. Johnson explained the incident as a potential malfunction of the app’s functionality.

However, inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC presented a technical report, provided Mr. Johnson’s solicitors, which suggested an alternative explanation. The report indicated that there may have been a factory reset on the prime minister’s phone in late January 2020, with an attempt to recover the deleted data in June 2020. Nevertheless, Mr. Johnson denied any knowledge of such occurrences, claiming he did not recall this sequence of events.

During the legal battle between the Cabinet Office and the inquiry, Mr. Johnson had been forthcoming about his willingness to disclose his WhatsApp messages. He emphasized that he had not removed any messages from his phone and had provided the inquiry with all the relevant information he believed they needed for their investigation.

While the exact cause of the missing WhatsApp messages remains uncertain, it is clear that a technical glitch or potential phone reset has resulted in their disappearance. This revelation raises questions about data integrity within messaging apps and the potential impact on transparency in crucial inquiries.