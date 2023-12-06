UK Prime Minister Denies Deleting WhatsApp Messages During Covid-19 Inquiry

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied deleting WhatsApp messages after it was revealed that he was unable to provide the Covid-19 inquiry with any communications from February to June 2020. According to a report in The Times, Johnson informed Lady Hallet’s probe that technical experts were unable to recover WhatsApp messages between January 31 and June 7, which covers the early days of the pandemic and the first lockdown.

This comes after it was discovered that Johnson’s mobile phone had been freely accessible online for 15 years, leading to concerns about security. Technical experts had attempted to retrieve messages from the phone to hand over to the inquiry, but Johnson reportedly forgot the passcode.

A spokesperson for the former prime minister stated that Johnson had fully cooperated with the inquiry’s disclosure process and had submitted hundreds of pages of material, denying any deletion of messages. They attributed the inability to recover the messages to a technical issue that the technical team needed to address.

During the inquiry, Johnson is expected to acknowledge that his government made mistakes in its response to the virus, but will argue that their decisions ultimately saved lives. He will also claim that he followed the advice of scientists and did not implement a lockdown sooner due to the initial belief in herd immunity.

Johnson’s handling of the pandemic has faced criticism, including claims his former adviser Dominic Cummings that he suggested destroying Covid with a “special hair dryer” and stating that he would rather “let the bodies pile high” than impose further restrictions.

As Johnson prepares to appear before the Covid-19 inquiry, calls have been made for transparency regarding the cost of his taxpayer-funded legal fees for the investigation. The Liberal Democrats have urged the government to disclose this information, stating that it is an insult to bereaved families that the government is not providing clarity on the matter.