Boris Johnson Denies Deleting WhatsApp Messages During COVID-19 Pandemic

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied allegations that he deleted approximately 5,000 WhatsApp messages from a crucial period of the COVID-19 pandemic. The messages, which span from January to June 2020, were lost when Johnson had to replace his phone after his number was accidentally made public.

When questioned lawyer Hugo Keith KC, Johnson firmly stated, “I have not removed any WhatsApps from my phone. I’ve given you everything that you need.” He also expressed surprise when asked about the possibility of a factory reset, admitting his lack of technical expertise. Johnson, who is scheduled to provide two days of evidence to the inquiry, has consistently denied deleting any messages.

Despite obtaining technical assistance to access his phone, Johnson was unable to retrieve any WhatsApp messages from the period in question. Reports from the Guardian in October revealed that messages from the initial spread of COVID-19 until the aftermath of the UK’s first lockdown were not recoverable. Additionally, The Times recently reported that technical teams have been unable to access these missing messages and that the cause of their disappearance remains unknown.

This raises significant concerns about the transparency and record-keeping of government communications during such a critical period in history. The inability to access and retrieve these messages not only hinders the investigation but also raises questions about the overall reliability and security of government communications systems.

The inquiry into the missing WhatsApp messages serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and archiving digital communications in times of crisis. It is crucial for governments to have robust systems in place to ensure the transparency and accountability of their actions. As this investigation unfolds, it will shed light on the extent to which government officials are held responsible for their digital communications during times of national significance.