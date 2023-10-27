Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings Face Potential Scandal as WhatsApp Messages to be Disclosed at Covid Inquiry

Former Tory chancellor George Osborne has made shocking claims that Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings sent “disgusting and misogynistic” WhatsApp messages that will be revealed during the ongoing Covid inquiry. Osborne predicts that the messages will unveil the challenging working conditions under Johnson’s leadership during the pandemic.

The anticipated release of these WhatsApp messages follows the controversy surrounding Johnson’s previous WhatsApp exchanges with senior advisers and ministers, which prompted calls for transparency and accountability. While Johnson is set to testify next month, Cummings is scheduled to appear at the inquiry next week.

Osborne expressed his belief that the disclosed messages would shed light on the “complete nightmare” experienced individuals working in Downing Street and those involved in high-level government decision-making during the Covid crisis. The former chancellor cautioned that these revelations could potentially cause significant trouble for individuals in leadership positions at the time.

Although Osborne refrained from divulging explicit details of the messages due to the ongoing judicial inquiry, he revealed that they contained “astonishing” and “shocking” language, including misogynistic remarks. Furthermore, Osborne hinted at key advisers like Cummings being implicated.

Both Johnson and Cummings are yet to respond publicly to Osborne’s claims.

Recent disclosures and hearings from the Covid inquiry have already exposed embarrassing revelations for Johnson, Rishi Sunak, and other senior government officials. For instance, it was recently made public that Dame Angela McLean, the chief scientific adviser, referred to Sunak as “Dr Death” due to his role in the controversial Eat Out to Help Out scheme linked to a surge in Covid cases during the summer of 2020.

Moreover, messages exchanged between the head of the civil service, Simon Case, and Johnson’s former communications head, Lee Cain, in October 2020 revealed the internal conflicts within No. 10 Downing Street at the time. These messages exposed disagreements and tensions, with Case referring to Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson, as the “real person in charge” during the pandemic.

As the Covid inquiry progresses, the disclosure of these WhatsApp messages has the potential to further rock the UK government and raise questions about the conduct of its leaders during the height of the crisis.

FAQ

What is the Covid inquiry?

The Covid inquiry is a public inquiry established in the UK to investigate the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, its decision-making processes, and its response to the crisis. It aims to provide transparency and accountability.

Who is Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is a British politician who has served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since July 2019. He has faced significant scrutiny and criticism for his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who is Dominic Cummings?

Dominic Cummings is a political strategist and former senior adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He played a prominent role in shaping the government’s policies and strategies, particularly during the Brexit process and the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cummings left his position in November 2020 amidst internal tensions and controversies.

What are WhatsApp messages?

WhatsApp messages refer to text messages sent and received through the popular messaging application WhatsApp. The content of these messages can include a wide range of topics, including personal conversations, professional discussions, and group chats.