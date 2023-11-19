New Borderlands Sequels and the Ever-Expanding Franchise

Former Gearbox Software employee, Randel Reiss, recently mentioned the development of two highly anticipated sequels in the Borderlands series. While not providing specific details, Reiss’s LinkedIn profile hinted at the existence of Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2.

Reiss, who previously served as Studio Technical Director at Lost Boys Interactive, worked closely with Gearbox as a support studio for the first Tiny Tina game and other Take-Two Interactive properties. This collaboration hints at the possibility of Lost Boys Interactive being involved in the development of the upcoming Borderlands installments.

Borderlands 3, the latest mainline entry in the franchise, was released in September 2019 to critical acclaim. Building on its success, the spin-off game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set to launch in 2022. The positive reception and commercial success of Wonderlands prompted Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford to express his excitement about the future of the franchise. Pitchford revealed that new experiences within the Borderlands universe were already in development, further solidifying the series as a long-term investment for the studio.

However, it is important to note that potential future developments within the Borderlands franchise may be influenced the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Gearbox. Embracer Group, the current owner of Gearbox, has been considering selling the studio as part of its restructuring plans. While the exact impact of this potential change remains uncertain, interested parties, particularly international gaming groups, have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Gearbox.

Despite these potential changes, the Borderlands franchise has proven its enduring popularity. Since its initial release in 2009, the series has sold over 81 million units. Borderlands 3, published 2K Games, holds the distinction of being the fastest-selling title for the label, with over 18 million copies sold. Similarly, Borderlands 2 remains 2K’s highest-selling game, having sold over 27 million copies since its release in 2012.

As fans eagerly await the release of Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2, the ongoing development underscores the franchise’s ability to captivate audiences with its unique blend of first-person shooting and role-playing elements. Rest assured, Gearbox and its collaborators are dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences in the ever-expanding world of Pandora.

