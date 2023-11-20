New Borderlands Games Set to Expand the Franchise

A former employee of Gearbox, a leading video game developer, recently revealed exciting information about the future of the Borderlands franchise. On their LinkedIn profile, the former studio technical director mentioned two unannounced games: Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2. These references have sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans, as no official confirmation has been made regarding these titles.

The former technical director claimed responsibility for supervising a team of 66 employees in planning and engineering the development of Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 using the Unreal Engine 4 (UE4). These games are part of Take-Two Interactive’s extensive portfolio, which includes a range of highly successful titles.

Given the immense popularity and success of the Borderlands series, it is not surprising that Gearbox is planning to expand the franchise with new installments. CEO Randy Pitchford has previously hinted at the development of a fourth mainline Borderlands game, generating excitement among fans. The release of Borderlands 3 in 2019 further solidified the franchise’s position in the gaming industry.

While the LinkedIn profile does not provide any details about the current stage of development for either game, it is speculated that they may still be in the pre-production phase. As fans eagerly await further updates, speculation suggests that more information about these games may be revealed at The Game Awards next month.

In related news, reports surfaced in September regarding a potential separation between Gearbox and its parent company, Embracer Group. However, no specific decisions have been made on this matter yet. Gearbox Chief Communications Officer Dan Hewitt assured employees that various options were being considered, including Gearbox remaining part of Embracer or operating as an independent entity.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits news of the new Borderlands games, there is sure to be significant speculation and anticipation. We will continue to keep you informed as more details unfold.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 officially confirmed?

No, these games have not been formally confirmed Gearbox or Take-Two Interactive. The information about these titles was discovered on a former employee’s LinkedIn profile.

When can we expect more information about these games?

There is no official timeline for when more details will be revealed. However, it is speculated that announcements may be made at The Game Awards in the coming weeks.

What is the current relationship between Gearbox and Embracer Group?

There have been reports suggesting a potential separation between Gearbox and its parent company, Embracer Group. However, no specific decisions have been made, and various options are being considered to determine what is best for both entities.