The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector Pauses Social Media Amidst Growing Border Crisis

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector has announced a temporary pause in social media activity as it grapples with a surge of migrants at the border. This decision was made Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin in light of the ongoing migration crisis and the overwhelming number of migrants crossing illegally into the sector.

Last week alone, the Tucson Sector reported a record-breaking total of 15,300 illegal crossings, a figure that has put immense strain on the agency. To add to the challenges, the sector also seized 117 lbs. of fentanyl, dealt with 78 federal criminal cases, conducted 17 rescues, encountered 14 human smuggling events, and addressed three narcotics-related incidents.

While it is acknowledged that pausing social media activity may limit communication and transparency with the public, it is a necessary step to cope with the magnitude of the crisis unfolding at the border. This decision has drawn criticism from some who argue that it hampers access to crucial information and data, which is routinely used various stakeholders.

The Tucson Sector faces a daily influx of 2,000 to 2,500 illegal border crossings, originating from various regions around the world, including Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. This diverse range of migrants highlights the complexity of the situation and the need for a comprehensive and sustainable approach to border security.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been contacted for a response to this development, but no official statement has been released yet. The pause in social media activity serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced the Tucson Sector and the urgent need for support and resources to address the border crisis effectively.

