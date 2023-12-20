Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Denied Free Knicks Tickets for Leaving Game Early

Summary: Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski was denied free courtside tickets for a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden after leaving early. While some may appreciate the team’s desire to have dedicated fans in attendance, others question why it was necessary to deny tickets to one of the world’s most beautiful women.

According to reports, Emily Ratajkowski, well-known supermodel and actress, was denied free tickets to a recent Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. This decision came after Ratajkowski left a previous game early, only for the Knicks to mount an impressive comeback and secure a victory. The incident has sparked a debate about the team’s policies regarding VIP ticket distribution.

Discussing the issue, Boomer and Gio, sports radio hosts, weighed in on the situation. Gio expressed confusion as to why the Knicks made a big deal out of Ratajkowski leaving early, stating that she is not only a well-known figure but was also sitting in the front row. He contrasted this with other teams, such as the LA Lakers, who regularly have prominent celebrities in attendance without causing any fuss.

Typically, VIP courtside tickets are comped for celebrities, but Ratajkowski will now have to pay to attend another game at Madison Square Garden. Some argue that the team should not have taken such a stance on this matter, as it was simply a night out for Ratajkowski and her companions, demonstrating that they may not have been primarily interested in the game itself.

As the discussion continues, it remains to be seen whether this incident will have any impact on the Knicks’ ticketing policies, or if it will simply serve as a point of contention for fans and celebrities alike.