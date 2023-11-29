Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock – A Surprising Twist: CM Punk’s Return to WWE

In a shocking turn of events, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his surprise at CM Punk’s unexpected return to WWE after almost ten years. On his show “The Hall of Fame,” Booker revealed that he was completely in the dark about Punk’s comeback and was equally taken aback the choice of words Punk used during his appearance on “WWE Raw.”

Punk’s declaration of being “back home” caught Booker T off guard, and he admitted to being surprised the sentiment. Reflecting on Punk’s previous remarks about “the grass being greener where you water it” in AEW, Booker speculated that the former AEW World Champion might have experienced a realization about AEW’s metaphorical soil.

Drawing on his own experiences, Booker humorously likened certain places, such as Arizona, where watering the grass all day wouldn’t turn it green. He suggested that Punk may have come to a similar conclusion after spending some time in AEW and working with specific individuals. Booker recalled his time in TNA, where he attempted to find alternatives like astroturf but eventually returned to WWE. He believes that Punk had a comparable epiphany during his stint with AEW.

Interestingly, Booker T didn’t perceive any personal animosity accompanying Punk’s return, emphasizing that it was purely a business decision driven numbers. As a current “WWE NXT” broadcaster, Booker was present at the Allstate Arena for Punk’s monumental comeback, unaware of the surprise in store. In fact, he even informed enthusiastic fans during the pre-show that Punk was not in the arena, unaware of the impending revelation.

