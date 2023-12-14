Bonnie Crombie Resigns as Mayor of Mississauga to Focus on Leadership Role in Ontario Liberal Party

In a surprising move, Bonnie Crombie announced on social media that January 12 will be her last day as Mayor of Mississauga. However, she has reassured residents that she will continue to work with city council to ensure a smooth transition and pass the 2024 budget.

Crombie’s resignation comes shortly after being elected as the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. While she had previously hinted at leaving her mayoral position early in the new year, her plans moving forward have yet to be fully disclosed. Speculation remains as to whether she will seek a seat in the legislature or focus solely on promoting the party and connecting with voters in the province.

In her resignation letter, Crombie emphasized the shared challenges faced Mississauga residents and the broader population of Ontario, including housing, cost of living, healthcare, and education. As the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, she intends to tackle these issues head-on and bring about positive change for all Ontarians.

Mississauga City Council is expected to declare Crombie’s seat vacant and commence preparations for aelection during their meeting on January 17, 2024.

With Crombie’s new role and departure from municipal politics, Mississauga will soon be welcoming a new mayor to lead the city into the future. The upcomingelection will undoubtedly be a significant event, shaping the local political landscape and providing an opportunity for residents to voice their preferences in leadership.