New Obituary for Bonnie Marinshaw: A Legacy of Love and Resilience

Bonnie Marinshaw, a beloved resident of Sun City, CA, passed away on October 27, 2023, at the age of 81. Born in Boston, MA on May 6, 1942, Bonnie was a remarkable individual who impacted the lives of those around her in countless ways. She will be remembered for her warmth, love for her family, and relentless spirit in the face of adversity.

Throughout her life, Bonnie found solace and joy in her passions. Whether it was sewing, knitting, or collecting Boyds bears, she poured her heart into her creative endeavors. Her talented hands crafted beautiful creations that brought joy to others.

Above all, Bonnie’s focus was always on her family and friends. She dedicated herself to nurturing and supporting her loved ones, leaving an indelible mark on each of their lives. Her loving nature, kind words, and endless support made her a pillar of strength for her family.

Sadly, Bonnie battled complications of Lupus for over 50 years. Despite the challenges she faced, she remained resilient. Bonnie’s unwavering courage and determination were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Bonnie is survived her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert, her daughter Doreen Kaarto, her sons Darin Kaarto and Daniel Marinshaw, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. The love she shared with her family will forever live on in their hearts.

A Celebration of Life honoring Bonnie’s memory will be held on November 12, 2023, in Sun City, CA. Miller-Jones Mortuary and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements, ensuring that Bonnie receives the dignified farewell she deserves.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America, supporting research and assistance for those affected the disease. Together, we can honor Bonnie’s memory contributing to a cause that meant so much to her.

FAQ:

Q: What was Bonnie’s cause of death?

A: Bonnie succumbed to complications of Lupus after battling the disease for over 50 years.

Q: How can I leave condolences for Bonnie’s family?

A: You can leave condolences for Bonnie’s family on the Dignity Memorial website at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/menifee-ca/bonnie-marinshaw-11513753.

Q: Can I send flowers in Bonnie’s memory?

A: Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider making a donation to the Lupus Foundation of America via www.lupus.org in honor of Bonnie Marinshaw.