New Veterans Center Hosts Thanksgiving Meal to Honor Veterans and Their Families

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, a newly established organization, is excited to announce its first event – a free Thanksgiving meal for veterans, active duty families, and their loved ones. The event, which will take place on November 23rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., aims to provide a warm and welcoming environment for those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Guests will have the option to enjoy their meal in three different ways: dine-in at the center located at 305 Harbor View Parkway, curbside pick-up, or delivery. The Thanksgiving feast will feature a delicious spread, including traditional turkey and ham, alongside a variety of mouthwatering sides and delectable desserts.

But this event goes beyond just a meal. Those who choose to dine-in will have the additional treat of watching football games on a big screen and even have a chance to win exciting door prizes. The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center believes it’s important to create an enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance.

To ensure that everyone has a chance to participate, the organization will be serving a maximum of 225 meals. Due to this limited capacity, reservations are required to secure a meal. Veterans, active duty service members, and their families can reserve their spot calling 715-392-7151 or visiting the official website of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

This Thanksgiving, let us honor and express our gratitude to the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms. Join the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center as they celebrate and provide a memorable Thanksgiving experience for our deserving heroes and their families.

