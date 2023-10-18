Bone Smashing Trend: Dangerous and Pointless Practice

The latest trend taking social media storm is the dangerous practice of “bone smashing,” where individuals use blunt objects like hammers to break their facial bones in the hopes of achieving more pronounced features. However, medical professionals strongly advise against this practice due to its severe risks and lack of logical basis.

Dr. Timothy Minton, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, dismisses bone smashing as a nonsensical treatment. He questions the logic behind intentionally fracturing facial bones, emphasizing the potential severe consequences. Fracturing the jawbone, for instance, can lead to displacement and difficulties with eating. Additionally, the face contains numerous nerve endings, making injuries incredibly painful. Moreover, once a bone is fractured, it never regains its original strength, leaving individuals more susceptible to weakness and other complications.

Bone smashing primarily targets men with less pronounced facial features and falls under the broader philosophy of looksmaxxing. Looksmaxxing involves various practices aimed at enhancing one’s appearance, such as skincare, diet, sleep, grooming, and even surgical interventions.

However, bone smashing is not a valid means to achieve desired facial aesthetics. Dr. Minton strongly discourages taking advice from platforms like TikTok for pseudo-medical treatments, referring to such practices as ridiculous. Instead, he recommends seeking professional guidance and treatments if individuals struggle with body image issues.

The male body image discussion has not received as much attention as its female counterpart, despite a study indicating that a significant percentage of young men are dissatisfied with their bodies. Social media plays a role in exacerbating body image issues presenting airbrushed images of celebrities and pseudo-celebrities. Young men often experience feelings of shame and guilt related to their physical appearance due to these unrealistic standards portrayed online.

While facial exercises like the fish face and chin-up exercises can strengthen jaw muscles, research does not support their effectiveness in achieving more pronounced facial features. Cosmetic procedures, such as microneedling, fillers, and laser treatments, as well as surgical options like fat grafting and cheek implants, offer safer alternatives for individuals looking to enhance their facial aesthetics.

In conclusion, bone smashing is a dangerous and pointless trend that poses severe risks to individuals’ health and well-being. Instead of resorting to such practices, it is essential to address underlying insecurities and seek professional guidance when confronting body image concerns.

Sources:

– Dr. Timothy Minton, facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Savannah Facial Plastic Surgery

– National Library of Medicine study on body image dissatisfaction in young men.