Bone broth has gained popularity as an anti-inflammatory, collagen-rich liquid that is recommended nutritionists. While celebrities like Salma Hayek swear it, there are several other reasons why you should consider adding bone broth to your diet.

One surprising benefit of bone broth is its positive impact on emotional health. Apart from being easy to make with common ingredients, bone broth’s sustainability and practicality make it a valuable addition to your diet, says nutritionist Itziar Digón.

In addition, bone broth is known to be good for digestive health. It reduces intestinal inflammation and relieves digestive problems while aiding in the digestion of other foods. Dr. Mar Mira from Clínica Mira + Cueto points out that bone broth is rich in minerals like magnesium, which are often lacking from our diets.

The collagen content in bone broth is also beneficial for your skin. Collagen is not commonly found in most diets, but bone broth provides a rich source. Its gelatin, amino acids, glucosamine, and chondroitin content are also beneficial for joint pain and improving skin quality.

Beyond its physical benefits, bone broth is a comfort food that promotes psychological well-being. It generates a feeling of comfort and can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Furthermore, the high-quality fat in bone broth provides energy that keeps our brains sharp.

To make the perfect bone broth, experts suggest a slow cooking method using a crock pot. Adding a little vinegar during the simmering process can help extract minerals from the bones. It is important to use quality bones and simmer the broth for at least 24 hours. The broth can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days or frozen for future use.

Incorporating bone broth into your diet not only brings numerous health benefits but also introduces a comforting and nutritious meal option. So, why not give bone broth a try and see the positive impact it can have on your overall well-being?

