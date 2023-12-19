Two Individuals Arrested in Major Drug Bust in Cherokee County, North Carolina

In a recent incident, law enforcement in Cherokee County, North Carolina, made a significant drug bust, resulting in the arrest of two individuals. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven John Barriero in Murphy, North Carolina, after discovering that his driver’s license had been revoked. However, upon initiating the stop, Barriero fled the scene and discarded various items, including drugs and firearms, from the vehicle. This led to a police pursuit that ended on Texana Road.

With the help of the Murphy Police Department, authorities were able to recover the items discarded Barriero. The seized items included 37 grams of cocaine, 340 grams of methamphetamine, 93 grams of marijuana, 21 grams of fentanyl, and over $7,000 in cash. A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the residence of Barriero and his accomplice, Enerjai Pendleton, located in the Ranger area of Cherokee County.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers discovered a large quantity of illegal substances in the residence. They found approximately 516 grams of meth, 115 grams of fentanyl, 181 grams of cocaine, over 800 ecstasy pills, 5 pounds of marijuana, and 15 firearms. Additionally, various items of drug paraphernalia were confiscated.

As a result of the arrests, John Barriero is currently in custody with a secured bond set at $2,360,000. He is facing multiple charges, including trafficking offenses, possession of firearms a convicted felon, and driving-related offenses. Enerjai Pendleton, on the other hand, is confined with a secured bond set at $800,000 and is facing charges related to drug trafficking, possession with intent to manufacture and sell controlled substances, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of controlled substances.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the matter, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.