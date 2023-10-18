WhatsApp Channels: A New Way to Stay Informed

WhatsApp channels are a new feature of the messaging app that allows the dissemination of news among subscribers, providing new possibilities for the use of the instant messaging application and making it a good alternative for staying informed. This new feature enables companies, celebrities, or media outlets to spread information to large audiences.

Bon Viveur, a renowned gastronomy platform, has recently launched its own WhatsApp channel. It offers daily interesting content related to food, including recipes, news, and other information related to the culinary world. Users can easily follow the Bon Viveur channel clicking on the provided link or searching for it directly on the app.

To follow the Bon Viveur WhatsApp channel, users need to click on the link https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8FEgqGE56fyYPh2A13. If it’s their first time using WhatsApp Channels, they will have to accept the terms and conditions of the service. After reviewing the information, they can click “Accept and continue” at the bottom of the page.

Once users have accessed the Bon Viveur channel, they can click on the “Follow” button on the top right corner of their phone screen to subscribe. To ensure they don’t miss any content shared through the channel, it is recommended to activate notifications. Users can do this clicking on the bell-shaped icon in the same top right corner of the screen, which will display a confirmation message indicating that channel notifications have been activated.

WhatsApp Channels are designed to be safe and private. According to WhatsApp, neither the channel subscribers nor visitors can see any personal information, such as names, phone numbers, photos, reactions, or votes. Only the administrators have limited access to this information, being able to see only the user’s photo and interaction with the channel. It is also important to note that WhatsApp messages and calls are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that even WhatsApp itself does not have access to this information.

WhatsApp Channels function as a one-way communication platform, where administrators are the only ones who can write messages. Subscribers cannot send messages, but they will receive relevant and engaging content related to Bon Viveur’s culinary expertise. The channels appear in the “Updates” tab of the WhatsApp app, alongside the statuses of users’ contacts.

Overall, WhatsApp Channels offer a convenient and secure way to receive news and updates from various sources. By following the Bon Viveur channel, users can discover new recipes, stay informed about the latest gastronomy trends, and expand their culinary knowledge.

