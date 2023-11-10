The New Sony XR-65A95L: Elevating HDR with QD-Oled Display

Sony, the renowned Japanese manufacturer, has introduced its latest innovation in television technology with the release of the Sony XR-65A95L. This cutting-edge model is equipped with the revolutionary QD-Oled display, signaling a significant leap forward in the realm of high dynamic range (HDR) visuals. Priced at €4499 at launch, it not only retains the beloved features of its predecessor, but also brings a heightened level of brightness and visual impact to the viewing experience.

The QD-Oled technology, short for Quantum Dot Organic Light-Emitting Diode, represents a fusion of two remarkable display technologies. Quantum dots, which are tiny nanocrystals, enhance the color accuracy and richness of the screen, resulting in a more vibrant and lifelike image representation. Meanwhile, Oled technology provides individually lit pixels for superior contrast and black levels, offering viewers a truly immersive visual experience.

With the incorporation of QD-Oled, the Sony XR-65A95L takes HDR to new heights. HDR content, known for its enhanced contrast and greater range of colors, becomes even more striking and impactful on this television. Whether it’s a dazzling explosion on a nighttime battlefield or the subtle hues of a breathtaking sunset, every detail is vividly brought to life, captivating the viewer and creating a sense of realism like never before.

