New Rumors Surround the Potential Signing of Jon Rahm to LIV Golf

There is speculation that professional golfer Jon Rahm could be the next big name to sign with LIV Golf, creating a seismic shift in the world of golf. While no official announcement has been made, sources close to the situation claim that Rahm is in “late stage” talks with LIV Golf, according to well-known golf journalist Alan Shipnuck.

Rumors began swirling after reports emerged that Rahm was considering a deal worth an astounding $600 million to join the tour. Bunkered, a reputable golf publication, confirmed that negotiations were taking place and that Rahm was closer than ever before to making the move.

Despite these reports, Rahm has publicly denied any interest in joining LIV Golf. In a Spanish golf podcast interview, he expressed his distaste for the format and emphasized his satisfaction with competing on the PGA Tour. Rahm also mentioned that fellow golfer Phil Mickelson, who shares an agent with Rahm, has assured him that there is no reason for him to switch tours.

While it is unclear what Rahm’s final decision will be, his hesitation regarding the PGA Tour has been evident. He withdrew from the technologically-aided golf league, TGL, created Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, signaling a potential change in his loyalty to the current tour.

If Rahm were to join LIV Golf, he would join a roster of high-profile players, including Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau. LIV Golf has attracted criticism due to its financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, but the PGA Tour recently announced a potential partnership with the same fund, blurring the lines between the two tours.

As the December 31 deadline approaches for an official agreement between the PGA and LIV Golf, all eyes will be on the potential signing of Jon Rahm. Whether he decides to make the move or remain on the PGA Tour, Rahm’s decision could have a significant impact on the future of professional golf.

FAQs

1. Is Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf?

While there are rumors and reports suggesting that Jon Rahm is in discussions with LIV Golf, no official announcement has been made regarding his potential signing. Rahm has publicly stated that he is not interested in joining LIV Golf and is content with competing on the PGA Tour.

2. What is LIV Golf?

LIV Golf is a professional golf tour that launched in 2022. It attracted attention signing several top golfers with lucrative contracts. The tour is financially backed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and aims to rival traditional golfing organizations such as the PGA Tour.

3. Who else has signed with LIV Golf?

LIV Golf has already signed notable golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, and Cam Smith. These players were offered substantial guaranteed contracts to join the tour.

4. What is the PGA Tour’s stance on LIV Golf?

The PGA Tour initially criticized LIV Golf for its financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. However, in a surprising turn of events, the PGA Tour has entered into discussions for a potential partnership with the same fund, raising questions about the moral stance of the organization.

5. When will we know if Jon Rahm is joining LIV Golf?

There is no specific timeline for when Jon Rahm’s decision regarding LIV Golf will be announced. As of now, all we have are rumors and conflicting statements. Golf fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Rahm and whether he will make the switch to LIV Golf or continue competing on the PGA Tour.