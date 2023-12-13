Title: Bombay High Court Upholds Termination of Employee for Provocative Social Media Posts

Summary: The Bombay High Court has recently upheld the termination of an employee who posted provocative content against his employer, Hitachi Astemo Fie Private Limited, on social media. Recognizing the importance of setting limits for freedom of speech and expression, the court emphasized the need to discourage such behavior that incites hatred and goes against the company’s interests. The employee’s posts not only defamed the company but also instigated other employees to resort to violent measures during a wage dispute.

In a civil writ petition filed Hitachi, the auto parts manufacturing company based in Pune, the court was asked to review a labor court’s decision to reverse the employee’s termination. Justice Milind Jadhav, presiding over the bench, concluded that the provocative nature of the posts with the intent to incite hatred justified the termination. The court further emphasized the importance of discouraging hateful social media posts against companies during negotiations with workers’ unions regarding wage revisions.

The employee’s posts were made in 2018 amidst a heated settlement dispute between the company and its employees. Following an inquiry that found the employee guilty of misconduct, his employment was terminated on May 2, 2018. However, the employee challenged the termination before the labor court, which led to the high court’s involvement and subsequent affirmation of the termination.

This case highlights the increasing significance of social media in the workplace and the potential consequences for employees who engage in inappropriate online behavior. Employers are becoming more vigilant in monitoring employees’ social media activity, especially when it may harm the company’s reputation or disrupt harmony among its workforce. The ruling the Bombay High Court aims to send a strong message against such acts and reinforce the limits of freedom of speech and expression in the context of employment.