How to Watch and Stream Bombay Begums Season 1 on Netflix

Bombay Begums Season 1 is an Indian Netflix original series that follows the lives of five ambitious women in modern-day Mumbai. These women come from different backgrounds and face various challenges as they pursue their dreams and navigate through their personal and professional lives. The series explores themes of sexism, ageism, classism, and homophobia.

The main cast of Bombay Begums Season 1 includes Pooja Bhatt as Rani Irani, the CEO of a bank, Shahana Goswami as Fatima Naqvi, a homemaker, Amruta Subhash as Lily Singh, a woman from an economically weak background, Plabita Borthakur as Ayesha Juneja, a bisexual woman from a small town, and Aadhya Anand as Shai Irani, Rani’s teenage daughter.

The synopsis of Bombay Begums Season 1 is as follows: “From boardrooms to society’s margins, five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires, and disappointments in modern Mumbai.”

