Bomb threats prompt increased security at Brampton schools

Police in Brampton, Ontario will be increasing security at six schools in the area after bomb threats were made online. The Peel Regional Police became aware of the threats on Monday, after posts began appearing on social media platforms. Although the police have not disclosed which schools were targeted, reports suggest that Bramalea Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Holy Name of Mary Catholic Secondary School, North Park Secondary School, and Louise Arbour Secondary School were affected.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, police will be increasing their presence at the schools. They are collaborating with the Peel District School Board and the Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board. A criminal investigation has been launched, but the police have not provided additional information regarding the nature of the threats.

This is not the first time that threats have been made against these schools. In March, several schools were mentioned in a list circulating on social media, which threatened the presence of a gunman. In response, police officers were stationed at the schools as a precautionary measure.

The recent bomb threats have raised concerns among parents and students in the Brampton community. The increased police presence is intended to provide reassurance and to ensure the safety of everyone within the schools.

Source: insauga