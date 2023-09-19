BOM PIC Global Streaming App Empowers Filmmakers and Content Creators in Developing Countries

BreakOut Music (BOM) has launched the BOM PIC Global TV app, providing talented filmmakers and content creators from developing countries with the opportunity to have their work streamed on a premium platform. BOM, known for its films on Netflix, Amazon, and Tubi, as well as its Billboard-charted artists, aims to elevate the voices and talent of individuals from emerging nations in Africa, South Asia, and South America.

The BOM PIC Global TV app goes beyond just offering screen time. It connects local creators with experienced producers, directors, and artists from the BOM team in order to guide them through the submission process. The app celebrates the vibrant colors, authentic stories, and uplifting portraits of individuals from emerging nations. It recognizes the incredible talent that exists in these regions and aims to tap into this deep natural resource.

The app curates a diverse range of content, featuring emerging musicians, new-age poets, local perspectives on the entertainment world, and culinary wonders from resourceful chefs. This fresh content is seamlessly integrated with an established catalog of feel-good Hollywood films and festive favorites. BOM PIC also serves as a platform for US-based feature and short-films that showcase people of color without negative stereotypes.

BOM PIC Global TV app is not only available for viewers in emerging nations but also hosts BreakOut Music’s original cinematic gems such as “The Drone that Saved Christmas” and “The Microchip that Ruined Halloween.” These films, along with others released on various streaming platforms in the United States, can now be accessed globally.

To explore the BOM PIC Global TV app, users can find it in the app stores or visit the website. For more information about BreakOut Music and BOM PIC Global, please visit their official website or contact [email protected].

