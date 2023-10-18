Former President Bolsonaro to Testify in WhatsApp Group Investigation

Former President Jair Bolsonaro is scheduled to testify before the Federal Police regarding his involvement in a WhatsApp group created wealthy businessmen. The group’s messages, which were revealed in August 2022, discussed the possibility of a coup d’état to prevent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from assuming office if he won the 2022 election.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had previously authorized search and seizure warrants against the business leaders involved in the group. However, some of the gathered material was dismissed due to a lack of evidence of criminal activity.

The current focus of the investigation revolves around Meyer Nigri, the owner of a major real estate company called Tecnisa, and Luciano Hang, the owner of the Havan franchise. In June 2022, Bolsonaro sent disinformation content to Nigri and requested that it be widely circulated. The message falsely claimed that the country’s then-chief electoral justice, Luís Roberto Barroso, was working against reintroducing paper ballots. Bolsonaro aimed to discredit the fully electronic voting system employed in Brazil since 1996.

Bolsonaro alleged that the use of paper ballots would enable interference in the election results and accused a polling institute of manipulating numbers to benefit Lula. Nigri responded stating that he had shared the message with various groups.

Confirming his involvement, Bolsonaro admitted to sending the message just moments before entering a hospital in São Paulo for routine tests. However, due to his hospitalization, his testimony has been postponed.

This will mark Bolsonaro’s fifth deposition before the Federal Police, with previous testimonies addressing a jewelry scandal, the January 8 riots, a scheme involving fake vaccination records, and an alleged attempted coup denounced Senator Marcos do Val.

