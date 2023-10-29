New Messaging Channel Mistakenly Deleted Former President Jair Bolsonaro

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) revealed on Sunday that he accidentally deleted his official messaging channel on the WhatsApp platform. Bolsonaro shared this information with his followers on his profile on the X social media platform. Despite not being proficient in new internet tools, Bolsonaro expressed his regret over the incident and shared that he was informed that the channel cannot be recovered. As a result, a new channel has been created.

As of 4:06 pm on Sunday, Bolsonaro’s new channel already had 2,666 followers.

FAQ:

Q: How did President Bolsonaro delete his messaging channel on WhatsApp?

A: President Bolsonaro mentioned that he accidentally deleted his official channel on the WhatsApp platform.

Q: Can the deleted channel be recovered?

A: President Bolsonaro stated that he was informed that the deleted channel cannot be recovered. Consequently, a new channel had to be created.

Q: How many followers does the new channel have?

A: As of 4:06 pm on Sunday, President Bolsonaro’s new channel already had 2,666 followers.