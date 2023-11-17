New Heights for Bollywood: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Celebrate Football Legend David Beckham

In a night of glitz and glamour, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a lavish event to honor football legend David Beckham. The star-studded soirée drew the attention of numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and many others.

Malaika Arora, unable to contain her excitement, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, capturing moments of joy with Beckham. In one photo, she posed alongside her partner Arjun Kapoor and the football star, making it a memorable experience for her fans. Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “This one’s for you @iamarhaankhan… Our all-time favorite @davidbeckham… Thank you @sonamkapoor @anandahuja for such a warm and beautiful evening.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also joined the Beckham fan club, sharing a picture with the football icon and referring to him as their “childhood crush.” The couple playfully wrote, “When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham.”

Karisma Kapoor, another guest in attendance, shared a heartfelt hug with Beckham, emphasizing the warmth and graciousness he exuded. In her caption, she wrote, “Did it for the kids… Not really. So warm and gracious. #ForeverFan.”

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the event, it is worth mentioning that David Beckham made an appearance at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to witness India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Semi-Finals. India’s dominant performance secured a 70-run victory and a spot in the final against either South Africa or Australia. The convergence of sports icons was further highlighted when former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli also had the opportunity to meet David Beckham at the stadium.

This star-studded affair showcased the growing influence of football in Bollywood and the admiration that Bollywood celebrities have for David Beckham. As the worlds of sports and entertainment continue to merge, we can expect more such events that celebrate the global appeal of football.

