The Highest-Paid Actor on Instagram: Priyanka Chopra Earns Rs 3 Crore per Post

Priyanka Chopra, the renowned Bollywood actress, has emerged as the highest-paid actor on Instagram, earning a staggering Rs 3 crore per post. With an enormous fan following of 89.4 million on the platform, Chopra has established herself not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood through her outstanding performances.

Chopra recently wowed her fans with her remarkable action-packed performance in the American web series, Citadel. She also mesmerized the audience in the American film, Love Again, where her chemistry with Sam Heughan stole the show.

Currently, the actress is engrossed in the shooting of her upcoming movie, Heads of State, alongside renowned actors Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, she is set to appear in the Bollywood film, Jee Lee Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, directed Farhan Akhtar.

Although Chopra missed her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding due to work commitments, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the newlyweds, expressing her love and blessings for their lifelong happiness.

It’s worth noting that while Chopra tops the list with Rs 3 crore per post, other notable actors like Shah Rukh Khan earn Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore, Alia Bhatt earns Rs 1 crore, Shraddha Kapoor earns Rs 1.18 crore, and Deepika Padukone earns Rs 1.5 crore per Instagram post.

