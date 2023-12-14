New Technologies Present Growing Threat to Women and Vulnerable Communities

A rising wave of deepfake videos is posing a significant risk to women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and vulnerable communities across Asia. The emergence of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools has made it easier and cheaper to create and circulate convincing deepfakes, leading to an increase in the manipulation and harassment of women online.

In recent incidents, deepfake videos and images of Bollywood stars and politicians have gone viral, resulting in negative consequences for the individuals involved. The rise of these AI-generated deepfakes has led to a concerning trend, where women become the primary targets of online harassment and malicious content. In fact, more than 90% of deepfake videos online are pornographic, with the majority featuring women as victims.

Conservative societies, such as those in South Asian countries, face unique challenges in addressing this issue. Women in these societies have long been victims of online harassment, and the abuse has often gone unpunished. Social media platforms are struggling to keep up with the rapid proliferation of deepfakes, leading to a burden on victims to take action and protect themselves.

Regulations and legislation to combat deepfakes have been slow to emerge. However, countries such as China and South Korea have implemented measures requiring providers to report and restrict the distribution of illegal deepfakes. India is now taking a tougher stance drafting new rules that require social media firms to remove deepfakes within a specified timeframe.

The impact of deepfakes extends beyond online harassment. In deeply religious or conservative societies, deepfakes of women and vulnerable communities can be particularly dangerous. The circulation of manipulated sexual images and videos can lead to grave consequences, such as honor killings or career jeopardization.

As the focus on deepfakes grows, it is crucial for platforms, policymakers, and society at large to come together and create a safer and more inclusive online environment. Increased awareness, education, and proactive prevention measures are necessary to mitigate the potential harm caused AI-generated deepfakes. Only addressing this issue collectively can we protect the rights and safety of women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and vulnerable communities in the face of rapidly advancing technology.