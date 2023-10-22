Anil Kapoor Clears Instagram Posts: Mysterious Promotion or Unexpected Move?

Actor Anil Kapoor has grabbed headlines recently, but not for his latest project or personal revelation. In a surprising move, Kapoor cleared his entire Instagram feed, leaving fans perplexed and speculating about the motive behind this action. To make matters even more intriguing, his profile photo has also been removed.

With the sudden disappearance of all his Instagram posts, Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, took to her own social media accounts to express her confusion. Posting a screenshot of her father’s blank profile, she humorously questioned, “Dad?!!”

The reason behind this unexpected move remains a mystery. Some fans have speculated that it could be a marketing strategy for a new production, potentially a reboot of the iconic film “Mr. India.” However, no official confirmation or announcement has been made regarding this speculation.

Anil Kapoor has been keeping busy with several upcoming projects. Recently, he reunited with his co-star from “Ram Lakhan,” Jackie Shroff, at the screening of the movie “Ganapath.” Among Kapoor’s future ventures, he is set to star in “Animal,” alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, he will be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the highly anticipated film “Fighter.”

Without further information from Kapoor himself or any official sources, the reasons behind clearing his Instagram posts remain unknown. Fans will eagerly await clarification or possible updates from the actor in the near future.

