Hollywood Stars Showcase Their Latest Wheels in the Festive Season

Bollywood celebrities are renowned for their extravagant lifestyles, and their car collections are no exception. As the festive season unfolds, several stars have treated themselves to brand-new, luxurious wheels. Let’s take a look at some of the celebrities who have recently acquired their dream rides.

First on the list is Shraddha Kapoor, who turned heads with her striking Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. This track-focused Lamborghini, positioned below the STO model, boasts an eye-catching appearance. To learn more about Shraddha’s Lamborghini, check out our exclusive report.

Next up is Pooja Hegde, who joined the ranks of B-town celebs purchasing a Land Rover Range Rover. Opting for the top-spec SV trim, Pooja has personalized this luxury SUV to match her unique tastes and requirements. For further details about Pooja’s new ride, click here.

Anubhav Bassi is another star who recently added a Range Rover to their collection. Choosing the Santorini Black Range Rover Sport, Anubhav made this purchase during the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Featuring a 3-liter 6-cylinder diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology, producing an impressive 345 PS and 700 Nm, this SUV is equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. The Range Rover Sport carries a price tag ranging between Rs 1.64 crore and Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).

In addition, Anil Kapoor has acquired the exquisite Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, showcasing his discerning taste in luxury cars. Opting for the base S 580 model in a captivating Emerald Green shade, Kapoor has indulged in the opulence and power offered this remarkable vehicle. Find out more about Kapoor’s luxurious S-Class in our detailed report.

These Bollywood celebrities have certainly made a splash in the automotive world with their latest acquisitions during this festive season. Which of these stunning rides caught your attention? Let us know in the comments below!

FAQ

1. What is the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica?

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is a track-focused sports car from the Huracan lineup, designed to offer an exhilarating driving experience both on and off the track.

2. What is the price range of the Range Rover Sport?

The Range Rover Sport is available in a price range of approximately Rs 1.64 crore to Rs 1.84 crore (ex-showroom).

3. Which model did Anil Kapoor choose in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class?

Anil Kapoor opted for the base S 580 model of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, featuring a V8 powertrain and an array of luxurious features.

4. How can I learn more about these cars?

To delve deeper into the features and specifications of these cars, please refer to the provided links in the article.