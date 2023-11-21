Australia Clinches Victory in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Bollywood Celebrities Show Support

In a thrilling finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia emerged victorious in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 defeating India six wickets on Sunday. This captivating match showcased the incredible talent and determination of both teams, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Indian Bollywood celebrities took to social media platforms to express their support for Team India despite the loss. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her admiration for the team on Instagram stories, acknowledging their valiant efforts with the message, “Only love and respect for team India, tough battle but well played @indiancricketteam.”

Actor Suniel Shetty also expressed his appreciation for the Indian team’s outstanding performance throughout the tournament. In his Instagram stories, he congratulated Australia for their World Cup triumph and highlighted the remarkable consistency of Team India, having won ten consecutive matches. Shetty praised the batsmen and bowlers of the team, emphasizing their world-class skills and extraordinary contributions.

Joining her fellow celebrities, actress Diana Penty showcased her unwavering support, stating on Instagram stories, “Not our lucky day today, @indiancricketteam. But we’re still so proud of you. Congratulations on a superb performance throughout the tournament.”

Actor Ajay Devgn commended Team India for their relentless spirit on Instagram stories, highlighting their remarkable journey in the championship and urging them to hold their heads high.

Undoubtedly, the final match witnessed some exceptional moments from both sides. Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first, successfully restricting India to a total of 240 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul played crucial innings to amass the runs against a strong Australian bowling attack, with Mitchell Starc being the standout performer, taking three wickets.

In pursuit of the target, India started strongly, reducing Australia to 47/3. However, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne turned the tide with remarkable batting performances, leading their team to a convincing seven-wicket win. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah managed to take crucial wickets, but they couldn’t halt the Australian charge. Travis Head was rightfully awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his magnificent century.

This epic clash between two cricketing giants will be remembered for its thrilling moments, exemplary sportsmanship, and the unwavering support showcased Bollywood celebrities throughout the tournament. While Team India may have fallen short in the final, their remarkable journey and never-give-up attitude have made them true champions in the hearts of millions.

