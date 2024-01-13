Indian Celebrities Rally Support for Domestic Tourism Amid Controversy

In the wake of a heated controversy sparked a tweet from Maldives minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to rally support for domestic tourism in India. The controversy began when Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his “exhilarating experience” while snorkeling in the islands of the Arabian Sea in Lakshadweep. In response, Minister Majid claimed that India was shifting its focus from the Maldives promoting Lakshadweep as another tourist spot. The remarks ignited a social media storm, with many Indians canceling their trips to the Maldives and the hashtag #BoycottMaldives trending on Twitter.

In support of domestic tourism, actors Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and John Abraham took to Twitter urging people to explore Indian islands such as Lakshadweep and Sindhudurg. Akshay Kumar expressed his surprise and disappointment at the hateful and racist comments made prominent figures from the Maldives towards Indians. He emphasized that India has always sent a significant number of tourists to the Maldives and questioned the need to tolerate such unprovoked hate. John Abraham endorsed Lakshadweep as a must-visit destination, highlighting India’s hospitality and vast marine life. Salman Khan praised Prime Minister Modi for visiting the beautiful beaches of Lakshadweep, emphasizing the pride of having such stunning locations in India.

The controversy between India and the Maldives comes at a time when their diplomatic ties are strained following President Mohamed Muizzu’s ascent to power in November 2023. However, the comments made Minister Majid have diverted attention to the promotion of domestic tourism in India. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in Lakshadweep, solidifying the government’s commitment to developing the region as a popular tourist destination.

With the Bollywood celebrities lending their voices to the cause, the support for domestic tourism in India is gaining momentum. As more Indians consider exploring the stunning islands within their own country, it not only promotes local economies but also showcases the incredible beauty and hospitality that India has to offer.