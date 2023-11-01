New Steps Taken Latin American Countries in Response to Gaza Conflict

In a significant move, Bolivia has decided to sever diplomatic ties with Israel due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani announced Bolivia’s decision, expressing strong condemnation of Israel’s aggressive military offensive in the region. The Bolivian government called for an end to the attacks, which have resulted in numerous civilian casualties and forced displacement of Palestinians.

Joining Bolivia, two other Latin American countries, Colombia and Chile, have recalled their ambassadors from Tel Aviv for consultations. President Gabriel Boric of Chile denounced Israel’s violations of International Humanitarian Law and its policy of collective punishment against the people of Gaza. President Gustavo Petro of Colombia labeled the attacks a “massacre of the Palestinian people.” These actions reflect the longstanding sympathy of many left-leaning Latin American countries towards the Palestinian cause.

The decision Bolivia to sever diplomatic relations with Israel has received mixed reactions. Israel accused Bolivia of capitulating to terrorism and Iran’s regime. However, Hamas, the group in control of Gaza, welcomed Bolivia’s move and called on other Arab countries that have normalized their relations with Israel to follow suit.

The conflict in Gaza has attracted international attention, with other countries like Mexico and Brazil also calling for a ceasefire. The Latin American region has a history of differing stances on the Israel-Palestine issue, with left-wing nations often aligning with the Palestinian cause and right-wing countries following the lead of the United States.

The current war in Gaza has caused immense suffering for the Palestinian people. More than 8,500 Palestinians have lost their lives, and a significant number have been displaced from their homes due to Israel’s relentless bombardments. The United Nations reports that over 1.4 million individuals in Gaza have become homeless as a result of the conflict.

Bolivia previously cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 due to similar reasons, and relations were only restored in 2020. Bolivia’s decision to once again sever ties highlights the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict in Gaza.

